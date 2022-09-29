PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: Huge Crowds Greets PM in Surat; Navratri Festival, Nat'l Games Launch on Plan for 2-Day 'Star-studded' Visit

Last Updated: September 29, 2022, 11:26 IST
New Delhi, India
PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Thursday where he will inaugurate or lay foundation stones for various projects and inaugurate the 36th National Games which are being held for the first time in the state. Read More
On Thursday, the PM will be in Bhavnagar to lay the foundation stone of the world’s first CNG terminal. Officials say it was PM’s vision to make Bhavnagar a hub of projects and development of the Dholera Special Investment Region. READ MORE
Sources stated that three areas — Valsad, Somnath and Ahmedabad — have been earmarked for the five yatras, which will be led by a minister or a leader relevant to the region. Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to launch the yatras, said sources. READ MORE
He is also scheduled to attend the Gujarat government’s Navratri festival at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad.
Before addressing a gathering in Jawahar Chowk area of Bhavnagar city, the PM is also scheduled to lead a two-kilometre long road show in the city, the release said. In the evening, the prime minister will declare open the 36th National Games at a gala ceremony in the Narendra Modi stadium in Motera area of Ahmedabad city.
The PM will begin his visit from Surat by addressing a gathering in the Limbayat area of the city after launching various projects worth Rs 3,400 crore, including the inauguration of main entrance gate and phase-1 works of Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City. He will then go to Bhavnagar to launch projects worth nearly Rs 6,000 crore, including the stone laying of world’s first CNG terminal and a brownfield port in Bhavnagar, a state government release said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Thursday where he will inaugurate or lay foundation stones for various projects and inaugurate the 36th National Games which are being held for the first time in the state. Gujarat, the home state of Modi, faces Assembly elections by the year-end and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making all out efforts to retain power in the state, which it has ruled for nearly three decades now.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Surat amid his 2-day visit to Gujarat ahead of assembly elections.
The PM will begin his visit from Surat by addressing a gathering in the Limbayat area of the city after launching various projects worth Rs 3,400 crore, including the inauguration of main entrance gate and phase-1 works of Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City. He will then go to Bhavnagar to launch projects worth nearly Rs 6,000 crore, including the stone laying of world’s first CNG terminal and a brownfield port in Bhavnagar, a state government release said.
Before addressing a gathering in Jawahar Chowk area of Bhavnagar city, the PM is also scheduled to lead a two-kilometre long road show in the city, the release said. In the evening, the prime minister will declare open the 36th National Games at a gala ceremony in the Narendra Modi stadium in Motera area of Ahmedabad city.
He is also scheduled to attend the Gujarat government’s Navratri festival at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad.
Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here