PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: PM on 3-day State Visit from Today, to Lay Foundation Stone of Tata-Airbus C295 Manufacturing Plant

By: News Desk
Edited By: Majid Alam
Last Updated: October 30, 2022, 08:45 IST
New Delhi, India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat from Sunday and launch a host of projects in different parts of the state where Assembly elections are expected to be announced soon. Modi will begin his visit by laying the foundation stone of a manufacturing facility for C-295 transport aircraft in Vadodara on Sunday, said a release issued by the Gujarat government. Read More
Ahead of assembly polls, the BJP government in Gujarat on Saturday took a decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghvi said the state cabinet cleared a proposal to constitute the committee during its meeting. “The committee will be headed by a retired high court judge and will have three to four members," Union minister Parshottam Rupala said. The Gujarat government took a cue from the BJP-ruled Uttarakhand government and will form a constitutional committee under a retired High Court judge to help evaluate all aspects of implementing a Uniform Civil Code in the state. READ MORE
A three-day candidate screening process of the ruling BJP for the coming Gujarat Assembly elections ended on Saturday with nearly 10,000 ticket aspirants meeting party observers. For each of the 182 constituencies, there were about 50 aspirants, said a party leader. Since Thursday, three-member teams of observers appointed by the BJP for each of 33 districts and five major cities met the aspirants. There were a total of 38 such teams, whose members included current and former ministers, MPs and senior office-bearers of the party from the national, state and district levels.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan’s Banswara district on November 1. He will attend a public programme, “Mangarh Dham ki Gaurav Gatha", to pay homage to sacrifices of unsung tribal heroes and martyrs of the freedom struggle. During the programme, the prime minister will also pay homage to Bhil freedom fighter Shri Govind Guru and also address a gathering of Bhil Adivasis and other tribal population of the region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate two key railway lines in poll-bound Gujarat to the nation on Monday, during this 3-day visit to the state. These are the section of the Asarva (Ahmedabad)-Himmatnaga-Udaipur Gauge Converted Line and the Lunidhar-Jetalsar Gauge Converted Line. The entire 299-km stretch of the Ahmedabad (Asarva) – Himmatnagar –Udaipur section has been completed at Rs 2,482.38 crore. Major stations on this section are Ahmedabad, Shamlaji Road, Himmatnagar, Nandol Dahegam, Dungarpur, Prantij and Udaipur.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a three-day visit to Gujarat and Rajasthan from Sunday during which he will lay the foundation stone of a C-295 aircraft manufacturing facility and pay tributes to India’s first home minister Vallabhbhai Patel. The Prime Minister’s Office said PM Modi will launch the aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara on Sunday and pay homage to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity on his birth anniversary on Monday in the poll-bound state. He will also participate in the National Unity Day celebrations to mark Patel’s birth anniversary.
On the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day on October 31, observed on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Modi will pay floral tribute to him at the Statue of Unity at Kevadia.
In the afternoon, he will visit Tharad town in Banaskantha district to inaugurate or perform ground-breaking for various projects in this parched region, mostly related to water supply, worth Rs 8,000 crore.
Some of these projects include water distribution pipelines, construction of a canal and construction of 56 check dams.
On November 1, Modi will attend an event at Mangadh Hill in neighbouring Rajasthan and then reach Jambughoda in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district to launch various developmental projects, said the release. Modi will also address people at the venue, it added.
In the evening, the prime minister is scheduled to address BJP workers of all 182 Assembly constituencies in Gujarat through video conference. This ‘Diwali Milan’ event for party workers will be held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, said the release.
Read all the Latest Politics News here