PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: PM to Pay Homage to Sardar Patel; Roadshow Cancelled in Wake of Morbi Tragedy

The PM will then address the Officer Trainees of the 97th Common Foundation Course at the culmination of Aarambh 4.0.

The Prime Minister will also visit the Banas kantha district, where he will lay foundation stones of various development projects in Tharad worth Rs 8,000 crores. He will also dedicate key railway projects to the nation in Ahmedabad.

On Sunday, the PM laid the foundation stone of the C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing plant in Vadodara. The inauguration was attended by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Airbus CCO Christian Scherer and Tata Sons chairperson N Chandrasekaran.

On November 1, Modi will attend an event at Mangadh Hill in neighbouring Rajasthan and then reach Jambughoda in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district to launch various developmental projects. Modi will also address people at the venue.

In the evening, the prime minister is scheduled to address BJP workers of all 182 Assembly constituencies in Gujarat through video conference. This ‘Diwali Milan’ event for party workers will be held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

