PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: PM to Pay Homage to Sardar Patel; Roadshow Cancelled in Wake of Morbi Tragedy

Last Updated: October 31, 2022, 07:26 IST
New Delhi, India
PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat starting Sunday. The Prime Minister on Monday is set to visit Kevadia where he will pay homage to freedom fighter and India’s first deputy prime minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity. He will also participate in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations, celebrated in honour of Sardar Patel. Read More
The PM decided to cancel his roadshow to be held in Ahmedabad on Monday in the wake of the Morbi cable bridge collapse incident where over 100 people have died so far. Late on Sunday evening, the BJP Gujarat media cell informed that “The Page Committee Sneh Milan program to be held in the virtual presence of Prime Minister Modi has been postponed."
The Prime Minister will also visit the Banas kantha district, where he will lay foundation stones of various development projects in Tharad worth Rs 8,000 crores. He will also dedicate key railway projects to the nation in Ahmedabad.
On Sunday, the PM laid the foundation stone of the C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing plant in Vadodara. The inauguration was attended by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Airbus CCO Christian Scherer and Tata Sons chairperson N Chandrasekaran.
On November 1, Modi will attend an event at Mangadh Hill in neighbouring Rajasthan and then reach Jambughoda in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district to launch various developmental projects. Modi will also address people at the venue.
In the evening, the prime minister is scheduled to address BJP workers of all 182 Assembly constituencies in Gujarat through video conference. This ‘Diwali Milan’ event for party workers will be held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.
Read all the Latest Politics News here