PM Modi in Telangana LIVE Updates: Banners Questioning ‘Modi’s Promises’ to T’gana Put Up Ahead of PM’s Visit; KCR to Break Protocol 3rd Time?

PM Modi would inaugurate the RFCL fertilizer plant at Ramagundam in Peddapalli district which has been revived at a cost of Rs 6,338 crore, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said in a tweet. Commercial production in the plant began last year.

Modi would also inaugurate 54.1 km of railway line from Bhadrachalam Road to Sattupalli built with a budget of Rs 990 crore. The PM will lay the foundation stone of various road projects which would be taken up with a budget of Rs 2,268 crore. He will address a public meeting at the Begumpet airport here on Saturday soon after his arrival, BJP sources said.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to skip the event, and not receive Prime Minister Modi- yet again breaking the protocol for the third time in two years. The TRS claims a proper invitation was not extended to the Chief Minister and that his office has been insulted by the Central government.

This allegation received a strong rebuttal from Union Minister G Kishan Reddy who said Fertiliser Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had personally extended a written invite to the CM. He accused the TRS of politicising PM’s visit and condemned “Go Back Modi” posters put up by the TRS backing its ally, The Communist Party of India has also called for protests against PM towards what they call his discriminatory attitude towards Telangana.

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday held a meeting with senior officials here and took stock of the arrangements being made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ramagundam, over 225 km from here, on November 12. The Chief Secretary directed the officials to work in co-ordination and directed the police to make security arrangements and maintain law and order at Ramagundam and Hyderabad. Chief Secretary held a teleconference, too, with Peddapally Collector S.Sangeetha Satyanarayana, Police Commissioner of Ramagundam S.Chandrasekhar Reddy and CEO of Ramagundam Fertilizers AK Jain.

DGP M.Mahendar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (energy) Sunil Sharma and Principal Secretary (Home) Ravi Gupta were among those who participated in the meeting.

