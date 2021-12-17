PM Modi Meets 36 BJP MPs from Poll-Bound Uttar Pradesh Over Breakfast

Continuing with his breakfast meetings with BJP MPs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met 36 lawmakers from Uttar Pradesh at his official residence on Lok Kalyan Marg.

Notably, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son Ashish Mishra is an accused in October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, was missing at the meeting. Ashish Mishra was booked after four farmers and a journalist were crushed to death under a speeding SUV while returning from a protest against the now-repealed farm laws. Three BJP workers and the vehicle’s driver were killed in the ensuring violence.

Sources told News18 that given the Covid-19 pandemic, not all MPs from the state were invited on Friday and that the remaining party lawmakers from UP could be invited over two more rounds of meetings in the coming days.

Advertisement

Sources privy to the meeting told News18 that the Prime Minister clarified to the MPs that the meeting was not called for a political chat, but to understand from them what activities they indulge in as representatives of the people.

Sources said the PM spoke about the importance of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the government’s special initiative to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence next year. Modi also reportedly checked with MPs the participation on sporting activities and the sports mahakumbh BJP MPs were told to organize in their respective constituencies.

The recently inaugurated Kashi Vishwanath Corridor developed in record time in PM’s constituency Varanasi was also discussed at the meeting, sources said.

During the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, PM Modi has met BJP MPs in four rounds of meetings, with the first one being with lawmakers from north-eastern states, the second one with MPs from southern states and the third with MPs from Madhya Pradesh.

Advertisement

The BJP has a total of 62 MPs from Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha and 22 in the Rajya Sabha. Uttar Pradesh, which will hold Assembly elections in few months, accounts for the largest chunk of seats in the Lower House at 80.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.