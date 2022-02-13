PM Modi Meets Influential Beas Dera Chief Day Before Visit to Punjab

On the eve of his visit to poll-bound Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met the head of the influential Beas dera which enjoys a huge clout across the state.

“Earlier today, I had the honour of meeting Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon Ji of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas. The social service initiatives of the RSSB are commendable," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Beas dera is among the half a dozen significant deras which hold the key to various assembly constituencies in the state. Apart from Radha Soami Satsang dera, other prominent deras include Dera Sacha Sauda, Nurmahal Dera, Sant Nirankari Mission, Namdhari sect and Dera Sachkhand Ballan.

Advertisement

Radha Soami Satsang Beas is known to influence at least 19 Assembly segments in Punjab. With election campaign picking up pace leaders from all political parties have started visiting these deras to elicit support.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and senior Akali Dal leaders were among the leaders who have been visiting these deras.

Significantly, three days ahead of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, a special train carrying around 1,000 devotees departed from the Jalandhar City Railway Station to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh this afternoon. Several leaders from various political parties were present to see off the devotees

The Punjab Assembly polls had been postponed from February 14 to 20 because of this event.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.