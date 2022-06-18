From Struggling in Flooded House to Road in Her Name: 100-yr Journey of Modi's Mother on Her B'day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning arrived in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar to celebrate his mother’s 100th birthday. Tweeting pictures with his mother, Hiraba, the PM said that age may have taken a toll on her physical health, but she is as mentally alert as ever. He also wrote a blog, detailing the inspiring life of his mother.

Recalling his childhood with Hiraba, PM Modi shared how his mother’s small efforts reflected bigger changes like ‘water conservation’. “During the rains, our roof would leak, and the house would flood. Mother would place buckets and utensils below the leaks to collect the rainwater. Even in this adverse situation, Mother would be a symbol of resilience. You will be surprised to know that she’d use this water for the next few days. What better example than this of water conservation! (sic)," he wrote in the blog.

The prime minister’s push for the cleanliness drive too seems to have been inspired by the daily activities of his mother. PM Modi writes, “…Her focus on cleanliness is evident even today. Whenever I go to Gandhinagar to visit her, she offers me sweets with her own hands. And just like a young child’s doting mother, she takes out a napkin and wipes my face once I finish eating. She always has a napkin or small towel tucked into her saree."

“My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers," he added in the blog post, which is available in several regional languages besides Hindi and English.

“Maa… this isn’t a mere word but it captures a range of emotions," PM Modi said, further highlighting Hiraba’s sacrifices and the various aspects of her life which “shaped" his mind, personality, and self-confidence.

The prime minister noted there were only two instances when his mother accompanied him publicly. Once, it was at a public function in Ahmedabad when she applied tilak on his forehead after he had returned from Srinagar where he had hoisted the national flag at the Lal Chowk after completing the Ekta Yatra, he said.

The second instance was when he first took oath as Gujarat chief minister in 2001. Modi said a life lesson his mother taught him was that it was possible to be learned without being formally educated.

He met his mother in Gujarat to greet her and sought her blessings. Modi arrived at Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar city, where his mother stays with his younger brother Pankaj Modi, around 6.30 am and spent around half an hour there.

According to the family members, the prime minister’s mother was born on this day in 1923. To mark the occasion, a “bhandaro" (community meal) has been organised at the city’s Jagannath temple. Hatkeshwar temple at Modi’s hometown Vadnagar has also planned various programmes on his mother’s birthday. PM Modi is on a day’s visit to Gujarat when he will visit the Pavagadh temple and later address a rally in Vadodara.

On the occasion, a road in Gandhinagar has been decided to be named after PM Modi’s mother, “to keep her name alive forever and for future generations to learn lessons of service".

Gandhinagar Mayor, Hitesh Makwana in an official release stated, “PM Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraba is turning 100 years old and keeping in account the demand and feelings of the people of the state capital, it has been decided to name the 80 Mtr road from Raysan Petrol pump as “Pujya Hiraba Marg".

The statement, as quoted by news agency ANI, further added that it was decided to rename the 80-meter road for the purpose of keeping the name of Hiraba alive forever and for future generations to learn the lessons of renunciation, penance, service and conscientiousness from it.

