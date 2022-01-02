PM Modi Northeast Bound in Election Season, to Launch Infra Projects Worth Crores in Manipur & Tripura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting poll-bound Manipur as well as Tripura on January 4 to inaugurate different development projects in the Northeast. Right from road infrastructure projects to mobile connectivity to health infrastructure, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate projects worth Rs 4,800 crore to Manipur alone.

Tripura will go to polls in 2023. Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the TMC, is also in Tripura to meet members of the Adivasi community, as well as party workers injured in violent clashes during the civic body polls.

>Here are the projects the PM will inaugurate in poll-bound Manipur:

1) Foundation stone for five national highways expanding across 110 km, which is expected to boost road connectivity.

2) Steel bridge to ensure connectivity between Imphal and Silchar. It will ease traffic congestion in the region. The bridge is built over Barak river on national highway 37.

3) Over 2,350 mobile towers.

4) Foundation stone of state-of-the-art cancer hospital in Imphal.

5) New 200-bed Covid hospital in Kiyamgei built with the help of DRDO.

6) Water transmission system of Thoubal multipurpose project, to enable drinking water supply to Imphal.

7) Foundation stone of Manipur’s biggest PPP initiative that is the centre for invention, innovation, incubation and training.

8) Foundation stone of Manipur Institute of Performing Arts.

9) Projects under Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram for benefit of minorities.

10) Development of western riverfront on Imphal river (Phase I) and development of Mall Road at Thangal Bazar (Phase I) under the Imphal Smart City Mission.

11) Refurbished and renovated Govindajee Temple at Imphal.

12) Handloom projects to strengthen industry.

13) INA complex at Moirang to showcase role played by Indian National Army in India’s Independence.

14) Foundation stone of government residential quarters at New Checkon.

>Here are the projects he will inaugurate in Tripura, which will be poll-bound in 2023:

1) New integrated terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport spread over 30,000 sq m.

2) Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Sammridhi Yojana

3) Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti schools

