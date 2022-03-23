PM Modi on Birbhum Arson: Urge People of Bengal to Never Forgive Those Who Encourage Criminals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condemned the Birbhum violence, where at least eight people were charred to death on Tuesday in the suspected fallout of a TMC panchayat official’s murder. Describing the incident as a “heinous crime", he urged the people of the state to never forgive the perpetrators of such incidents and those who encourage the criminals.

Taking to Twitter, he also voiced hope that the West Bengal government will take strict action against those involved in the incident.

On behalf of the Centre, PM Modi has assured the state to provide whatever help it needs to punish the perpetrators of the Birbhum violence at the earliest.

Here’s What CM Says

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asserted that strict action would be taken against the perpetrators of violence in Birbhum district. Banerjee said she would on Thursday visit Bogtui village, where houses were set on fire shortly after a village panchayat deputy chief was murdered, to take stock of the situation.

She said, “It was an attempt by the BJP, Left and the Congress to malign our government. Strict action will be taken against all those responsible for the Birbhum incident, irrespective of their (political) colour. We have already removed the (police) officer-in-Charge, the SDPO and other senior officers. The DGP is in the district since yesterday."

The CM, speaking at a programme here, also maintained that she had to postpone her visit to the district by a day as she did not want to get into a confrontation with leaders of opposition political parties camping there. Taking a dig at BJP, she said its leaders have “limped (lyanchate) their way to the district, stopping to savour ‘lyangcha’ (sweetmeat originating in Burdwan district’s Shaktigarh area) in between".

“I will go there (Bogtui village) tomorrow. I would have gone there today, but a few political parties are on their way to the place. It would get late by the time they return. I don’t want to visit the place when they (opposition leaders) are around. I don’t want to get into any quarrel.

(with inputs from PTI)

