Modi, RaGa, Akhilesh & Govt Scheme Recipients: Carefully Planned Guest List for Yogi's Oath-taking

The final preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of the Yogi government 2.0 in Uttar Pradesh are in full swing. As per sources, the ceremony will be held at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, which has a capacity to host a crowd of 50,000 spectators. Sources also suggest that thousands of beneficiaries of various central and state government schemes will be invited to witness the historical moment. Preparations are being made to accommodate at least 45,000 people in the stadium.

On the other hand, it is also being said that a list of 200 VVIP guests has been prepared for the swearing-in ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah may also attend the event, which is expected to be held on March 25 now. If sources are to be believed, all opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sonia Gandhi, former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, will also be invited to the swearing-in ceremony. Along with this, the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states are also likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

In the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh State Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 255 seats, while its allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad Party won 12 and 6 seats, respectively. The Samajwadi Party has won 111 seats, while its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal has won 8 seats and another ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party has won six seats. The Congress has won two seats, while the BSP has won one. Apart from this, Raghuraj Pratap Singh’s Jansatta Dal Loktantrik has captured two seats.

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government created history with its comeback as no other CM has been able to repeat a government in the state in 37 years. The Congress had returned to power with a majority in the state 37 years ago. After this, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has not just made history by completing five successful years of governance but by also returning to power with a thumping majority. He has become the first such BJP leader to become the CM for the second consecutive term.

