PM Modi Says Budget Session Not to be Overtaken by Elections, Encourages MPs to Have 'Quality Discussions'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said discussions in the Budget session of parliament should not be overtaken by the state elections ahead. PM Modi, in the traditional pre-session comments, said the more fruitful the budget session, the better it is for the country to touch economic heights for the rest of the year.

“Due to elections, the discussions in parliament are impacted. But elections have their own place, they will continue. An open discussion is needed in parliament. The budget sets the tone for the whole year, so it is important," he said. He also said that discussions during the session should be driven by good intentions.

The Budget Session of Parliament, which began on Monday, is expected to see the Opposition cornering the government on issues related to Pegasus snooping allegations, farmers and the border row with China.

“In this session too, discussions, issues of discussions and open-minded debates can become an important opportunity for global impact," he said adding he hoped that all MPs, political parties will have “quality discussions with an open mind and help take the country on the path to development swiftly."

Meanwhile, CPI MP Binoy Viswam on Monday submitted a notice to move a privilege motion against Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for his statement in Parliament last year on the Pegasus spyware issue. Viswam said he submitted the notice in light of a recent New York Times report.

The claims that the spyware by the Israeli firm NSO, and a missile system, were the “centrepieces" of a roughly $ 2-billion-dollar deal between India and Israel.

