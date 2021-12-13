PM Modi Stops Convoy on Crowded Varanasi Street to Accept Turban, Scarf from Local On Way to Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stopped his car in a narrow lane that was crowded with people chanting his name to accept a ‘pagdi’ and scarf from a man on the streets of Varanasi as his heavily guarded convoy headed to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

In a video, a man can be seen trying to offer the gift to the prime minister but is stopped by his security. Witnessing the commotion, PM Modi urges him cover to let the gifts be passed to him.

The man was seen placing both the headgear and the scarf on the prime minister, who kept his hands folded.

In the morning, PM Modi offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi, his constituency in Uttar Pradesh, before launching a mega corridor to connect the Kashi Vishwanath temple with the Ganga ghats.

PM Modi travelled with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a double-decker boat to the Kashi Vishwanath temple to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. The project costs around ₹ 339 crore.

All BJP chief ministers and over 3,000 seers are attending the key event, which is crucial for the party ahead of the state polls next year.

This is the third project that the Prime Minister is inaugurating in Uttar Pradesh in a week. Last week, he launched projects worth ₹ 9,600 crore in Gorakhpur - Yogi Adityanath’s stronghold - and the Saryu Canal project in Balrampur. He is scheduled to visit the state for two more events this month.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s office on Sunday said a “total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath project that offers myriad facilities to the visitors - Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others.

