Using Resolutions of 'Panch Pran', an 'Amrit Peedhi' Will be Created in 25 Yrs: PM Modi Addresses Chintan Shivir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the day two Union Home Ministry-driven Chintan Shivir conclave on internal security that began on Thursday. Home ministers of all states are attending the 2-day even in Surajkund to discuss a host of internal security issues, including checking cybercrimes, ensuring women’s security and coastal security.

PM Modi addressed the state home ministers and top police officials via video conference and said, “The next 25 years will be for the creation of an ‘amrit peedhi’. This ‘amrit peedhi’ will be created by imbibing the resolutions of ‘Panch Pran’ - creation of a developed India, freedom from all colonial mindset, pride in heritage, unity & most importantly, citizen duty."

Home Minister Amit Shah too spoke at the meet and warned about crimes that are happening from across the border like terrorism, narcotics smuggling, money laundering, infiltration. “Drones being used to smuggle arms & narcotics," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on the second day of the Chintan Shivir.

On day one of the Chintan Shivir, five non-BJP CMs, who also hold the home ministry portfolio, skipped the meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Tamil Nadu chief ministers did not attend the key meeting.

The non-BJP CMs reportedly deputed either the directors-general of police and an additional chief secretary or a lesser minister to attend the two-day conclave, reports The New Indian Express.

According to officials, the objective of the Chintan Shivir is to prepare an action plan for the implementation of ‘Vision 2047’ and ‘Panch Pran’ announced in the prime minister’s Independence Day speech. The aim of the conference is also to facilitate national policy-making and better planning and coordination in these areas. Various topics will be discussed in the six sessions in the ‘Chintan Shivir’, officials told PTI.

On day one of the meet, issues such as home guards, civil defence, fire protection and enemy property were discussed. On Friday, matters such as cyber security, drug trafficking, women’s safety and border management will be discussed.

‘Chintan’ is planned on issues of drug trafficking including the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, Committee of Narco Coordination Center (NCORD, NIDAAN or the National Integrated Database on Arrested Narco-offenders and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, per PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

