PM Modi to Address Rally in Poll-bound Goa Virtually on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in poll-bound Goa virtually on Sunday, the state BJP said. Modi will address party workers and others simultaneously across 20 Assembly constituencies of the North Goa district through video link at 4.30 pm, a BJP release said here.

The Election Commission has currently banned large physical rallies in view of the coronavirus pandemic but allowed smaller public meetings. The rally will be broadcast on LED screens in each of the 20 constituencies. At each location, about 500 people besides BJP leaders will be part of the rally, the release said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the party's election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, Goa desk in-charge C T Ravi and state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanawde will be present at the location in Sawant's constituency of Sankhalim. The arrangements have been made keeping in mind the Election Commission's guidelines and Covid-19 norms, the release said.

Assembly elections will be held in the coastal state on February 14.

