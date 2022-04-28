If Things Okay, AFSPA Will be Removed in Other Places Too: PM Modi's Promise in Assam

After landing in Assam’s Diphu in Karbi Anglong (a tribal district), Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoped for peace in conflict-ridden areas in the Northeast and said that the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) shall be removed if things return to normal.

“As peace is coming, we are changing rules. Now AFSPA too is removed from certain places because there is peace. In other places, too, we are trying if things are alright, then AFSPA will be removed from there too," Modi said as he addressed a ‘unity, peace and development’ rally at Loringthepi.

Speaking of BJP’s double-engine government, he said, “We are working for sabka saath, sabka biswas, sabka prayas. We are working in speed to implement the Assam Peace Accord."

The Prime Minister is in Assam on Thursday to lay foundations and inaugurate some development projects worth several hundred crores. In view of the PM’s visit, the Assam government declared a local holiday on Thursday within the jurisdiction of Dibrugarh and Karbi Anglong districts in view of Prime Minister’s visit.

According to the officials, Modi reached Dimapur (Nagaland) airport and was received by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. From there, he headed to Diphu in Assam’s Karbi Anglong (a tribal district) by helicopter to address a rally — ‘unity, peace and development rally’ at Loringthepi and lay the foundation of some development projects worth over Rs 500 crore.

After Diphu, the Prime Minister will fly to Dibrugarh where he would inaugurate the Dibrugarh Cancer Centre at the Assam Medical College and Hospital.

From Dibrugarh, the Prime Minister would virtually inaugurate seven cancer hospitals and lay the foundation for seven more cancer hospitals across Assam.

Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata, central ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Rameshwar Teli, state Governor Jagadish Mukhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma among others would also be present at the event in Dibrugarh.

The seven cancer hospitals that would be inaugurated by the Prime Minister are in Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Tezpur, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Kokrajhar and Darrang while foundation would be laid at Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Nalbari, Nagaon and Tinsukia.

The Assam Chief Minister is personally monitoring the Prime Minister’s day-long visit to the northeastern state.

The transport department has arranged over 5,000 buses to bring people to the venues of the programmes in Dibrugarh, where the ruling party leaders, ministers and workers and top officials are working day and night to make the event a success.

BJP workers including women have reached out to far-flung areas in Dibrugarh, Karbi Anglong and adjoining districts and invited people to the Prime Miniser’s function in traditional Assamese custom with ‘paan and tamul’ (betel leaves and areca nuts).

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier visited the place with senior leaders and representative of the autonomous district to inspect preparations. Sarma is expected to visit Karbi Anglong again today.

“Preparation are almost done and we have received more than one lakh national flags. More than one lakh men and women of Karbi Anglong are all set to welcome the most popular Prime Minister of the world with the one lakh national flags on April 28. Earlier, the record was set in Pakistan with 50,000 national flags, which later was shattered by Bihar with 75,000 Tricolour to welcome Amit Shah. Karbi Anglong is a tribal backward district of the state and its people are extremely happy with the ideology and principle of the Prime Minister. His policies for the poor and the under privileged and the peace pact with six extremist groups of the land. People here love peace and so the rousing welcome with more than one lakh flags" stated Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

Around 18,500 members of different cultural troupes will present a performance representing the tribes of the state, Ronghang said.

The PM will lay the foundation stone of Veterinary College (Diphu), Degree College (West Karbi Anglong) and Agricultural College (Kolonga, West Karbi Anglong). The projects, worth more than Rs 500 crore, will bring new opportunities for skilling and employment in the region.

(With agency inputs)

