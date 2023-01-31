Home » News » Politics » PM Modi to Visit Poll-bound Karnataka on February 6

PM Modi to Visit Poll-bound Karnataka on February 6

PM Modi will arrive in Bengaluru at 10.55 a.m. on February 6 and inaugurate India Energy Week at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC)

IANS

Last Updated: January 31, 2023, 11:40 IST

Bengaluru, India

File photo of Prime Minister Modi. (Image: ANI)
File photo of Prime Minister Modi. (Image: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll bound Karnataka on February 6 for a one-day visit to inaugurate ‘India Energy Week’ programme. He will also participate in other programmes before leaving for New Delhi.

PM Modi will arrive in Bengaluru at 10.55 a.m. on February 6 and inaugurate India Energy Week at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

After this, he will reach Gubbi town in Tumakuru district in a chopper. He will also participate in foundation laying ceremonies of various Jal Jeevan Mission projects.

Ruling BJP in the state has been inviting central leaders to the state as polls are scheduled to take place in less than three months. Minister for Health Dr K. Sudhakar has stated that PM Modi will arrive to inaugurate the newly built medical college in the district.

Minister Sudhakar has stated that lakhs of people are gathering for the programme to have a glimpse of PM Modi and all arrangements are being made.

Recently, Union Minister for Home Amit Shah visited the state, participated in a road show, and addressed a public rally. Amit Shah has visited Mandya in south part of the state and Belagavi and Yadgir districts in the north.

The ruling BJP has announced that it will seek vote in the name of PM Modi in the upcoming assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: January 31, 2023, 11:40 IST
last updated: January 31, 2023, 11:40 IST
