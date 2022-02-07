PM’s Blistering Attack on Congress, Says Party Politicised Covid, Pushed Migrants Into Chaos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress, saying the party misused the Covid pandemic and pushed migrant workers into chaos and misery. Modi, who was replying to the debate on the President’s address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, further accused the Congress of spreading the coronavirus in UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab. The prime minister said that Congress workers distributed tickets to migrant labours.

“During the first wave, when people were following lockdowns, guidelines were suggesting that people stay where they are. The Congress was standing at Mumbai station and scaring innocent people," said Modi, adding that “Congress played ugly politics over Covid pandemic and crossed all limits".

Advertisement

The PM also said that “we are firm believers in democracy. And we also believe that criticism is an essential part of democracy". “But, blind opposition to everything is never the way ahead," he said.

Modi also slammed the Congress for questioning government schemes and said that the party seems keen to not come to power in 100 years. “You can oppose me, but why are you (Congress) opposing the Fit India Movement and other schemes? No wonder you were voted out in many states years ago…I think you have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years," he said. Modi said Congress must introspect as to why people have rejected them in so many states, and even after multiple electoral losses, the party’s “arrogance" refuses to go.

“Nagaland voted for Congress 24 years ago, Odisha voted for you 27 years ago. You won with a full majority in Goa 28 years ago. In 1988, Tripura voted for Congress. West Bengal voted for Congress in 1972. You take credit for the creation of Telangana but the public did not accept you," Modi said.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ: ‘Subah Se Modi, Modi, Modi,’ PM Slams Oppn for Questioning ‘Make in India’, Says They’re a Joke Now

Going all-out against Congress, PM Modi said the question is not just about elections, but it is about the intentions. “Despite being in power for 50 years, why are the people of the country repeatedly rejecting them? Wherever people have taken the right path, they did not allow you to enter again," he said.

Advertisement

During his speech, Modi also hailed India’s “economic strides" and said it’s the perfect time to think about how India can play a leadership role at the global level in the post-Covid world, adding that there’s a new world order and India should not underestimate itself.

“We are living in a new world order. There has been a new turning point after the pandemic. We are being recognised as leaders. India must take on the global leadership role and not underestimate itself in playing the leadership role," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.