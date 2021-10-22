Modi's Double Bonanza to UP Next Week: Launching of 9 Medical Colleges, Projects Worth Crores

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give a double bonanza to Uttar Pradesh on October 25 as he will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi and Siddharthnagar. He will unveil nine medical colleges from Siddharthnagar, and 30 projects worth Rs 5,000 crore and possibly a national medical scheme worth Rs 64,000 crore from Varanasi.

Modi will be holding big public meetings at both the places, in what seems a run-up to the election campaign for the Uttar Pradesh elections early next year. This comes close on the heels of the rally held by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Varanasi last week.

Just two days ago, the PM was in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar to inaugurate the international airport and other projects. Before that, he was in Aligarh. Modi will next be in Lucknow next month to inaugurate UP’s longest Purvanchal Expressway.

Sources in the UP government said the PM may unveil the mega ‘Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana’ from Varanasi, which was announced in this year’s budget with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore. A source in the central government said the launch of the scheme was likely but the same was not decided yet. If this happens, this could become the third big scheme that PM Modi would launch from Uttar Pradesh, after the Swachh Bharat and the PM Ujjwala Yojana.

The measures under this scheme focus on developing capacities of health systems and institutions, like support for 17,788 rural Health and Wellness Centres in 10 high focus states, establishing 11,024 urban health and wellness centres in all states, setting up of integrated public health labs in all districts and 3,382 block public health units in 11 high focus states, establishing critical care hospital blocks in 602 districts and 12 central institutions and expansion of the integrated health information portal to all states/UTs to connect all the public health labs.

The other projects that could be unveiled by the PM in Varanasi include a second phase of Varanasi’s Ring Road Project, bridges and other development projects. The nine medical colleges to be unveiled by PM from Siddharthnagar have been named after various icons of the state.

