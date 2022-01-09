PM Modi's Security Lapse; SP to Decide His Seat for Polls | Top Akhilesh Yadav Quotes at News18 Event

Days after the incident of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government for withdrawing ‘Z’ category for several political leaders. Besides, he said as far as contesting UP election goes, it is upto SP to decide his constituency.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the dates for assembly polls in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur. The first date of issuing of notification will start on January 14 in Uttar Pradesh. The date of polling for the first phase in the state is February 10.

Training his guns at Centre, Yadav, at the ‘News18 Agenda UP’ event, asked, “PM’s security is security, but they removed security of many others. Why? Isn’t their security important?"

Advertisement

At the event, Yadav deliberated on a range of matters, including the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and farmers’ protest, while revealing that it’s up to the Samajwadi Party to decide where he will contest from in the state polls.

Here are top quotes:

- When asked if the SP is ready to take questions, Yadav said, ‘The ruling party and the government should always be ready for questions’

- On security breach incident, he said, “PM should have at least gone there and seen empty seats and realise the pain and struggle of farmers."

- ‘Farmers will ask questions to the BJP government on doubling of their income as they had promised in the last UP assembly polls’.

- ‘The SP has brought together people of all colour. All colours will celebrate this Holi.’

Advertisement

- ‘The SP government had distributed lakhs of laptops to youths. It seems with CM, his deputy CM also doesn’t know how to use laptops.’

- ‘Now they (Yogi Adityanath-led UP governmet) are saying that they will reduce electricity bill down by 50%. So why till now they didn’t give on discounted rates. Most of the power plants were made during the SP governmet.’

- On Metro train politics, Yadav said, “They (UP government) are working on the projects that the SP had launched. They are not working on new projects."

Advertisement

- ‘This (Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government) has no vision.’

- ‘Maximum notices of Human Rights violence served to the Adityanath government).’

- ‘BJP is not giving ticket to our Baba CM (Yogi Adityanath).’

- ‘Before going to sleep I do my revision. I sleep happily. But I bet that our Baba CM is not sleeping properly. On our CM himself, there was a case of a riot. This government is running on a ‘Thokoraj’.

- On fighting election, he said, “Whatever party will decide. The decision will be taken by the party."

Advertisement

- “I have taken a dip in the Ganga during Kumbh many time, but I don’t do all this for camera."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.