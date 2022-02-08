'If India is No Nation, Why is Your Party Named Indian National Congress?' PM Modi's Top Quotes in RS

Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the president’s address in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi trained guns at the Opposition for running “campaigns against India’s vaccination programme", while lauding the health workers and 1.3 crore Indians for their resilient fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi tore into the Congress party for skipping the all-party meeting called by the Centre over Covid-19 pandemic and said the people of the country had to wait for many years to get basic facilities like water, power and roads because of the grand old party.

Here are Prime Minister’s top 10 quotes in the Rajya Sabha

- During the first lockdown, after a lot of discussions and with a little courage, it was decided that farmers in villages be kept exempt from lockdown. It was an important decision, as a result, our farmers had bumper productivity even during a pandemic.

- During this pandemic, the youth of our country made the country proud by making a mark. Our youth made a mark in the field of sports, and did not let their performance get affected due to the pandemic and brought laurels to the country.

- I did 23 meetings with state CMs on the pandemic issue. When we called an all-party meeting on the Covid situation, one party decided to skip it.

- As long as the corona epidemic continues, the government is ready to spend as much as it will have to spend to save the life of the poorest of the poor.

- One MP said in the house that “vaccination is not a big deal". I am shocked to find that that representative didn’t find this achievement as big for India. We have to work for people irrespective of which side of the aisle we are on. The mindset that being in the Opposition means stopping working towards solving people’s issues is wrong. Today India is moving towards 100% vaccination. House praises the work put in by our healthcare and frontline workers during COVID19. This will motivate them further.

- We will never learn lessons in democracy from those who trampled over democracy in 1975. The biggest threat to our democracy is dynastic parties. When one family gets too prevalent in a political party, political talent suffers

- Some Members asked - if there was no Congress, what would happen. I would like to say, if there was no Congress there would be no Emergency, there would be no caste politics, Sikhs would never have been massacred, the problems of Kashmiri Pandits would not have happened

- We do not see any conflicts between national progress and regional aspirations. India’s progress will be stronger when it addresses regional aspirations keeping in mind the development of the country. When our states progress, the country progresses.

- Congress high command works on three rules — discredit, destabilise and dismiss. During the Congress regime, they several times imposed President’s rule in states.

- How congress behaved with Lata Mangeshkar’s family, everyone should know that Congress removed Lata Mangeshkar’s brother from All India Radio because he recited Savarkar’s poetry. This is Congress’ freedom of speech?

- When Congress was in power, they didn’t allow country’s development. Now when in Oppn, they are obstructing the development of the country. They are now objecting to ‘Nation’. If the idea of ‘Nation’ is unconstitutional, then why is your party called Indian National Congress?

- Had Congress ceased to be, as per the wish of Mahatma Gandhi, democracy would’ve been free from dynasty. India would’ve walked on the path of national resolutions, instead of taking to foreign view. Had Congress not been there, then there would have been no blot of Emergenc. Had Congress not been there, there would’ve been no massacre of Sikhs; Punjab wouldn’t have burnt in flames of terrorism for yrs, Kashmiri Pandits need not have left Kashmir. Had Congress not been there, there would’ve been no incident of daughters being thrown in ‘tandoor.

