PM Security Breach Doesn’t Augur Well For The Country: RSS Leader Manmohan Vaidya

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sah Sarkaryavah Manmohan Vaidya on Friday expressed concern over the breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security. Vaidya was addressing the media at the conclusion of Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Samiti in Bhagyanagar.

“It is a very serious issue. The matter is under investigation. The government will look into the role of officials responsible for the incident. The man who holds the highest constitutional post had to stand exposed for minutes. It does not augur well for the country," he said.

The senior RSS functionary was also asked about what the Sangh thinks about Bulli-Sulli deals hurting the dignity of women.

“Be it for any woman from any religion – Hindu or Muslim - it is not right to do such things. We should not look at it from the angle of religion, but from the view that it is not right for the dignity of women," said Vaidya.

The Sangh has been at the target of many who accused it of saffronisation of education. Vaidya said whenever any step is taken to unify the country, such allegations are levelled on Sangh.

“Post-Independence, India has a unique identity and there are many Tukde tukde gangs working to deny the country that identity. Whenever any step is taken that can unify the country, these sort of allegations are levelled at us. Earlier who used to protest were powerful, they had power and media on their side, whereas Sangh had its cadre and truth. Today, we can listen to the real educationists," added the RSS functionary.

Vaidya said there were 36 organisations present in the meet, where everyone discussed the goings on in society.

As far as the impact of Covid is concerned, Sangh has trained approximately 10 lakh workers to battle the third wave. Giving details on resumption of Shakhas, Vaidya said of those functional in 2019, 93% have started again.

“Approximately 1 lakh youngsters are showing interest in Sangh. There are 55,000 daily shakhas that are functional and of these 60% are for students alone," added Vaidya.

