PM Security Breach: Silent Protests to Letters, BJP Plans 13-Point National Campaign to Corner Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party is in no mood to let go of the issue of the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab and has chalked out a nearly week-long plan to corner Congress.

The 13-point plan includes intellectuals and general public writing letters to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi from across the country on the importance of security of the Prime Minister and its link with national security. BJP leaders will be sitting on a silent protest outside Rajghat in Delhi on Friday and senior BJP leaders, including MPs and MLAs, will also sit in silence in front of statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Bhim Rao Ambedkar across the country.

The plan is to target the Congress across all parts of the country and make it a national campaign.

The decision was taken at the highest level where 13 points were decided to target the Congress and “bring out its collusion with the anti-India forces," BJP leaders said.

To begin with, the party plans to sit in silence at Gandhi statue on January 7 across the nation. Participating in these silent dharnas, of two hours, will be BJP’s Members of Parliament, MLAs, public representatives and post holders of the party. In Delhi, the leaders will sit at Rajghat and observe silence for two hours. The party is calling it, “Congress sadbuddhi maun dharna".

The party expects intellectuals and general public to write to Congress president Sonia Gandhi underling the fact that PM’s security is country’s security. This is expected to continue for almost a week. The party has also asked its top leadership to meet the Governor of their respective states and present a memorandum on “the corrupt mindset of Congress."

On January 10, BJP will deploy its Scheduled Caste morcha to register protest on the issue of “Congress- Destroyer of Constitution" in which the members of SC community will sit in front of Baba Ambedkar statue for two hours across the country.

Also, on the same day specially-abled people will do hawan with motto of ‘Hamare Pradhan Mantri Hamari Shaan’ and human chains to be formed in big cities with banners of ‘Hamare Pradhan Mantri Hamara Abhimaan.’

On January 11, the party plans to have banners on prominent places saying ‘Bharat stands with Modi ji’ written on them.

