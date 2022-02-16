PM Urges UP Voters to Break 2017 Record, Slams ‘Parivaarwadis’ That Allowed ‘Goondagardi’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh of encouraging hooliganism and not doing anything to uplift the poor in the state.

Speaking at a rally in Sitapur, the prime minister launched a veiled attack on the previous Samajwadi Party government, saying the “parivaarwadi" had promoted hooliganism in UP. “The parivaarwadis allowed goondagardi in Uttar Pradesh. Our shopkeepers, traders-businessmen can never forget how hooliganism was at its peak during the earlier government," he said.

Under Yogi Adityanath’s government, he said, the state has found freedom from criminals. “Now Yogi ji’s government is working to liberate the people of UP from these rioters and criminals. In Uttar Pradesh, which was earlier ruled by Pariwarwadi they had maintained this atmosphere," said Modi days after an estimated 64.42 per cent voting was recorded in the second phase of the assembly elections in UP.

As per the Election Commission data, Saharanpur recorded a turnout of 71.13 per cent, Bijnor 65.91, Moradabad 67.26, Sambhal 62.87, Rampur 64.26, Amroha 71.98, Budaun 59.24, Bareilly 61.67 and Shahjahanpur 59.34 per cent, as part of the election in 55 constituencies spread over nine districts in Uttar Pradesh.

Modi pointed out that under the Yogi Adityanath government, every poor household in UP is getting ration. “Every grain of the poor’s ration, which the mafia used to loot earlier, is reaching the poor’s house today. The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh means end of hooliganism and it means to celebrate all occasions with freedom," he said.

Reminiscing about his days in poverty and taking a jibe at the opposition, Modi said, “I have not heard the speeches of poverty, I have lived poverty, he said. Under the Yogi Adityanath government, he added, every poor household in UP is getting ration. “Every grain of the poor’s ration, which the mafia used to loot earlier, is reaching the poor’s house today."

He added that every poor family in Uttar Pradesh has benefitted with the Ayushman Bharat scheme. “For the BJP, lives are more precious than filling the coffers. Every poor family is benefitted with Ayushman Bharat schemes. It is duty of the government to make arrangements for better medical facilities for poor too," he said.

“Poor mothers-sisters-daughters wanted freedom from suffering, from the humiliation of open defecation. The BJP government has removed the biggest problem of their lives by constructing toilets of more than two crore toilets in UP," he added.

The PM, who had visited Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi’s Karol Bagh on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti on Wednesday morning, added, “Those who ran the government before 2017 were teased in the name of Ravidas ji. With the inspiration of Sant Ravidas ji, our government is running on the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas."

Modi and other leaders had on Monday appealed to the people to vote in large numbers in the state, as well in Goa and Uttarakhand where single-day polling was held to elect their assemblies.

