‘PM Was Saying…’: Rajnath Singh ‘Reveals’ What Modi Told Yogi by Placing Arms Around Him in Viral Photo

The recent viral picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeping his hand on the shoulders of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath raised questions on what exactly the PM was saying to Adityanath. Now Defence Minister and BJP Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh has ‘revealed’ the secret.

In a tweet on Thursday evening, Singh said, “There was a recent tweet in which a picture was seen where PM Modi was saying something to CM Yogi keeping hands on his shoulders. People were amazed about what exactly the PM was saying to the UP CM. The PM was saying, ‘Yogi ji, you are batting like an ace cricketer and he should continue his excellent form which will eventually help BJP win’."

The UP CM had on November 21 tweeted pictures of him and PM Modi, while the PM was in Lucknow to attend the All India DG Conference. Along with the pictures, the UP CM wrote, “We have left by taking a resolution, dedicating our body and souls. It is our will to make sunrise and go higher above the skies by making a new India."

The pictures were considered significant ahead of the 2022 UP polls as many said that the images, in a way, depicted full support of PM Modi to Yogi Adityanath. Also, it must be noted that during the recent BJP’s National Executive meeting in Delhi, Yogi was assigned the task of placing the political resolution at the meeting.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also said that if people of UP want to see Narendra Modi as their PM once again in 2024, then they will have to elect Yogi Adityanath as their chief minister in 2022. On the questions of BJP’s CM face for the 2022 UP polls, the top BJP leaders have stated clearly that UP polls will be contested under the leadership of PM Modi and Yogi.

