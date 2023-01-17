PM’s Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Free Ration in Covid, Ram Temple, G20: Key Takeaways from BJP Meet

In the last eight and half years of the Narendra Modi government, the Prime Minister has ensured ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’, said Union minister Dharmendra Pradesh as he read out the social and economic resolution passed on the concluding day of the BJP’s national executive meeting in Delhi on Tuesday.

Deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis placed the social and economic resolution at the meet, and was seconded by Union minister V Muraleedharan and party MP Sunita Duggal.

“In 2014, when the PM gave the slogan of taking everyone together, it wasn’t just a slogan. The journey was from ‘entitlement’ to ‘empowerment’, said education minister Pradhan while reading out the resolution.

“Earlier, when policies were made in the country for a set of people. But today, we are making policies for the poor," he added.

He also mentioned the National Education Policy 2020 is a turning point in India’s history while stating that Covid-19, too, was discussed at the meet. “Approximately, 19 crore people have taken the Indian vaccine and more than that was sent abroad. We have left the UK behind in terms of economy," the minister said.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Rs 20 lakh crore economic package was provided to different sectors linked to manufacturing. Free ration was distributed to millions of people during the Covid crisis. Despite this, India’s world GDP contribution is 6.5%, he pointed out. “Also, GST collection has increased in the country," he added while stressing the government cares for farmers, and started many welfare schemes for them.

On the government’s digital initiatives, Pradhan mentioned the success of CoWin app during the Covid pandemic in providing vaccine certificates to people online. He also told the executive about how he along with his son got stuck in a situation where if it wasn’t for the digital payment, they would not have reached their destination.

To enhance the country’s logistics sector, the government started Sagar Mala, road development Bharatmala project, cruise tourism and Udaan scheme ensuring affordable air travel and upgrading routes. “Today, the youth have become job providers than job seekers," said the minister while mentioning government’s Vocal for Local programme.

On the much-touted Ram Temple opening next year, Pradhan informed the ministers that the date of completion of the temple construction was finalised by the PM. “From Modhera’s Sun temple (Gujarat) which is getting solar energy, to Kashi redevelopment plan, there are many tasks that were completed," he said.

The minister also said a separate resolution on India’s G20 presidency will also be passed on Tuesday.

