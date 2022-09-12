Police Hooter Should Strike Fear in Criminals, Yogi Stresses 'Zero-tolerance Policy' Against Crime in UP

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reiterated his “tough stand" on crime in Uttar Pradesh and said a police hooter itself should strike fear in criminals and be enough to make them “tremble". Adityanath underscored his “no-tolerance" policy on crime and in dealing with criminals, saying there should be better patrolling at night.

According to an article published in Times of India, the chief minister was reviewing the law and order situation as well as development works in Baghpat. “Criminals should not be spared under any circumstances. From day one, we have taken the pledge to eliminate criminals in UP and our government is doing it," he was quoted as saying.

Adityanath also encouraged better communication with public representatives and linking maximum people with government schemes. He also said this will help create a more robust system of addressing grievances in a timely manner.

The CM saw a presentation on the various stages of progress in the development works in the western UP district and was informed about the state government’s different campaigns. Adityanath appreciated projects such as Sajal Baghpat Abhiyan and Baghpat Khel Vikas Abhiyan, and said private schools should focus more on sports.

“Sports competitions should be encouraged at district level too," he was quoted as saying, adding that funds for school uniform should be better utilised through effective communication between teachers and parents. Stressing on hygiene in schools, the CM said schools should have separate toilets for boys and girls, and all must have alumni councils.

The CM is reviewing districts to track the law and order situation, and the progess on various development works. Yogi also talked about employment for youths via job fairs, plastic ban and cleanliness.

“Lights should not be lit in government buildings without any reason. Saving electricity is the responsibility of

all of us. Everyone has to take care that it is not misused. At times, streetlights remain switched on during the day. This has to be curbed in the interest of the country and the state," he was quoted as saying.

The ToI article mentioned that the CM met sportspersons at the Multisports Stadium in Mavi Kalan village, where he interacted with Arjuna awardee, international and national players. He felicitated 30 players and interacted with them on issues they were facing and told them about government schemes that could be beneficial for them.

He also inaugurated a “health ATM" at the community health centre in Baghpat. This will provide rapid diagnostic checkup for skin, nose, ear, eye, blood pressure, fever, ECG, HIV, cholesterol, thyroid, and blood sugar, among

others, as per the report. During his visit, Yogi also inquired about the health and well-being of “Shooter Dadi" Prakashi Tomar.

A few days ago, while on a similar review tour at Bijnor, Adityanath had said UP had become “dangamukt and “apradhmukt". He said the state was a preferred destination for investors.

“No riots took place in the last five and a half years. The state is receiving huge investments and employment opportunities are being generated. Now highways and expressways are being constructed in Uttar Pradesh," he had said, adding, “Uttar Pradesh has become completely dangamukt and apradhmukt." He had cited the latest National Crime Records Bureau report to say there had been no communal riots under him.

He had also said Uttar Pradesh progressed strongly in the last five and a half years precisely because of the restoration of rule of law in the state.

Adityanath has been a firm believer in “bulldozer justice" where he gave state authorities to demolish illegal buildings belonging to people linked to “rioters".

