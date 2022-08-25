‘Police Puppets in Owaisi’s Hands’, Suspended BJP Leader Raja Singh Targets KTR, AIMIM Chief for ‘Communal Tension’

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, besides minister Mahmood Ali, were responsible for vitiating the atmosphere in the state, said suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh in a new video released on Thursday. The controversial leader, who was once again arrested from his Hyderabad residence, blamed the leaders as well as standup comic Munawar Faruqui for the “communal atmosphere" persisting in the state. In the video, he also called out the Telangana police for being “puppets in the hands of Owaisi".

“Telangana police are puppets in the hands of Asaduddin Owaisi," he said in his new video, adding that supporters of Hyderabad MP “have been given a free hand to throw stones… no FIR, no arrest". Referring to the protests against his allegedly derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, he also accused protesters of targeting places of worship.

Advertisement

Raja Singh, known for his hardline religious rhetoric, was suspended from the BJP on August 23 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed. In his new video, which was released before his arrest, he single-handedly blamed Faruqui for the “communal situation", while holding KTR responsible for inviting him to Hyderabad for an event where the comedian allegedly insulted Hindu gods Ram and Sita.

Raja Singh further said he had even protested against Faruqui’s event three months ago and got the police to cancel it. He said he was taking a “risk" by putting out this video despite a court order directing him to refrain from attending to or addressing the media, but he was “forced" to explain the reason behind the communal tension in Telangana.

“What is the reason behind the communal atmosphere that persists in Telangana today? I have been tracking national media since yesterday, and everyone has their own theories. Hence, today I am taking the risk to stand in front of you despite an order from the court not to attend or address the media. The current situation has called for this video and I want to share my thoughts with you all. I have been forced to try and explain the reason behind communal violence in Telangana: standup comic Munawar Faruqui," the leader is heard saying in his video.

He said KTR was an “atheist and someone who does not believe in any god", which is why he invited Faruqui to hold a programme in Hyderabad soon after the comedian approached him on Twitter. He alleged that by doing this, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) were playing the vote bank game to woo Muslims.

Advertisement

Calling Faruqui a “chillar" (nobody) comedian in the video, Raja Singh is saying, “…Faruqui approached KT Rama Rao, who is the son of our chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He contacted KT Rama Rao on Twitter, saying he wanted to do an event in Hyderabad. So KT Rama Rao, who is an atheist and does not believe in any god, invited Faruqui under massive police protection. He got ‘Ram bhakts’ lathicharged and me arrested. And all this for a “chillar" comedian."

He says: “I had requested DGP, commissioner not to invite such a man who made unsavoury comments about mere bhagwan Ram and Sita maiya (my God Ram and Mother Sita). I pleaded and pleaded before KTR and told him I can even die for Ram, but the TRS is playing this game for the Muslim vote bank," adding that the TRS knew if the programme was cancelled then it would benefit the BJP in the state and, if not, then it would be successful in gaining the support of Muslims.

Advertisement

Raja Singh also said he will explain to his party, the BJP, that he was not targeting a religion but individuals. The leader was suspended by the saffron party for “violating" the party’s constitution. He was also issued a show cause notice by the party, asking him to explain within 10 days why he should not be expelled.

Advertisement

The controversy began when Singh released a video criticising Faruqui, who had recently performed in Hyderabad. He is also purportedly seen making some comments aimed at the Prophet. His supporters have, though, argued that he had not named any religion or religious figure. In a notice issued to Singh, BJP’s central disciplinary committee secretary Om Pathak said, “You have expressed views contrary to the Party’s position on various matters, which is in clear violation… of the constitution of the BJP. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect."

The BJP’s action against the MLA came months after it suspended national spokesperson Nupur Sharma for making derogatory comments against the Prophet. Her comments had sparked protests abroad as well with several Islamic countries objecting and taking up the matter with India. It had also expelled its Delhi media in-charge Naveen Kumar Jindal then.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here