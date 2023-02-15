Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah has landed himself in controversy after he blasted a man asking a question during his address at the Vikas rally in Bhopal. The BJP leader got visibly angry and alleged that the man was sent by “some people" to create a ruckus. He also said local Congress leaders had made some people consume liquor to create a fuss during the Vikas Yatras.

However, the key reason why he ended up in controversy was his remark where he said, “The police will break your hips and will lock anyone trying to create a scene at a government gathering."

Vijay Shah’s outburst was at a man who had raised the issue of his wife, who cooked food at an Anganwadi centre, did not get her salary for six months. The Forest Minister then lost his cool and said he knew that there would be some people to create troubles in the Vikas Yatra.

Shah claimed that the man had been drunk and wanted to know about the person selling liquor in the area. Shah also directed the police to take action against the liquor vendor, a Free Press Journal report said.

Vijay Shah asked the local police to catch hold of people selling liquor in the area and targetting a local Congress leader, claimed, “I know, he makes people act after drinking alcohol."

Further, listing out BJP’s contributions to MP’s development, Shah said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and himself were paying money for Ladli Bahna Yojna. The Congressmen, not wishing to get the benefits of this scheme, should keep away from filling in the forms for it, he said.

