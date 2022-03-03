Political Bigwigs to Hit Varanasi Roads for Mega Roadshow Starting Today

In the next 36 hours, Varanasi will see a battle of roadshows, as some of the biggest political bigwigs including PM Modi, Akhilesh Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are set to hold massive roadshows.

Starting Thursday, the battle for roadshows will begin, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra taking part in a roadshow on Thursday evening. Then in line will be another mega roadshow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The same evening, Akhilesh Yadav will also hold a roadshow, making it a tough job for the district administration to manage all these big political events.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has already arrived in Varanasi to hold her roadshow. She will camp in Varanasi till March 5, when campaigning ends for the last phase of polls. Rahul Gandhi is also likely to join Priyanka Gandhi for a rally in Varanasi on March 4 in Pindra assembly seat.

As per the schedule, PM Modi will land in Varanasi on Friday afternoon and will soon begin the roadshow that will cover two-three assembly constituencies, before ending at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. On Saturday, PM will then hold a rally in Khajuri village in Varanasi district for all eight assembly constituencies here. Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also reaching Varanasi after polling in his constituently, Gorakhpur, gets over on Thursday. He will camp in Varanasi till PM leaves on March 4.

Akhilesh Yadav is landing in Varanasi on Thursday for a big joint rally near the Varanasi Ring Road with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Jayant Chaudhary, Shivpal Yadav Om Prakash Rajbhar and Krishna Patel. On Friday, soon after the conclusion of the PM’s road show, Akhilesh will hold a road show in Varanasi.

Samajwadi Party leaders have complained that they have got permission for only two hours for Akhilesh’s road show from 8 pm to 10 pm after the PM’s road show gets over.

