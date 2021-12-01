Political Lingo Turns Colourful in Punjab as Channi Calls AAP Kale Angrej', Kejriwal Vouch for His Fair' Intention

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday dubbed the AAP a party of kale angrej trying to win the 2022 state assembly elections, prompting his Delhi counterpart Arvid Kejriwal to retort that he may be black but his intention is fair. Amid the ongoing spat between the AAP and Punjab Congress, Channi resorted to the colourful expression while addressing a gathering at Badhni Kalan in Punjab’s Moga district.

and now (Arvind) Kejriwal, they say this time Kejriwal (AAP saying they will form next govt). Do no people live in Punjab? Are there no youths in Punjab? Are there no Punjabis in Punjab? Will ’kale angrej’ come here (the state) and rule? asked Channi. He further said these kale angrej are trying to take over Punjab after ‘(gore) chitte angrej’ (Britishers) were ousted from the country earlier.

Talking to reporters, Channi elaborated, We are saying Punjab belongs to Punjabis, you do not create disruptions here. These outsiders ’kale angrej’ want to rule (the state). Reacting to Channi’s remarks, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the Punjab CM of abusing him for promising Rs 1,000 a month to women in the state if his party comes to power.

Advertisement

He further said he may be black but his intentions are fair. Channi Sahab has been abusing me ever since I said each woman in Punjab will be given Rs 1,000 per month. (He) Says that Kejriwal’s clothes are bad. Today (he) said Kejriwal is ’kala’ (black), Kejriwal Channi sahib, my complexion is black but my mothers and sisters in Punjab like this ’kala’ son/brother. They know that my intention is fair, said Kejriwal in a tweet in Hindi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.