'Political, Not Based on Scientific Parameters', Says NC on Rejecting Draft Proposal by J&K Delimitation Panel

The National Conference has submitted its objections to the draft proposal of the delimitation commission, arguing that it was “unacceptable" to the party on four main counts.

The commission recently released a proposal awarding six fresh assembly seats to Jammu and one to Kashmir, drawing massive criticism from all political parties except the ruling BJP.

Anantnag MP Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi submitted his party’s objection to the commision at Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi on Monday, the last date to submit suggestions. Three NC and two BJP MPs are associate members of the commission, which is headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desia.

In their objections, the NC members have argued that the commission could have waited for the delimitation of seats as the main issue — Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 — on which redrawing the boundaries hinges, is being contested in a court.

“Ideally, by going ahead with the delimitation exercise, you act in deference to the Supreme Court ruling where the case challenging the J&K Reorganisation Act is being heard," sources privy to the developments told News18.

“There is already an SC ruling granting status quo regarding delimitation if the commission goes ahead with the draft based on 2011 census," the sources said, adding, “as long as the Act is under judicial scrutiny, delimitation should not have been held. There is no need to hurry and redraw boundaries when the main issue is under judicial scrutiny."

Earlier, the NC argued that J&K has been singled out for the exercise when the entire country was going for delimitation in 2026, as per SC guidelines. The oldest regional party of J&K has also criticised the delimitation panel for ignoring the basic parameter of population (as per 2011 census).

It has said while Kashmir should have got more seats owing to its larger population, the panel was proposing to give more seats to Jammu. “We would not contend if professional and scientific parameters, and not political considerations would have been applied to delimit seats," stated the objections submitted by the NC.

To cite an instance, the document states that three seats in Jammu, namely Bani (74,905), Paddar (51,279) and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (73,684), with almost the same population have been culled against only one called Dooru (1,92,381) in Kashmir. Similarly, seven seats with less than one lakh population have been delimited in Jammu against two in the Valley.

The NC paper also argues that the panel has not followed remoteness or geographical continuity in distributing seats. It states that logic defies in linking Poonch and Rajouri with Anantnag parliamentary constituency, and detaching it from Jammu.

“There is a mighty Pir Panjal mountain between Rajouri and Anantnag. Where is the continuity in this seat?" the NC paper questioned.

The NC has also criticised the delimitation body for obliterating 18 seats, accusing the panel of trying to erase customs and history of many places. It has objected to the deletion of assembly segments like Habba Kadal, Sangrama, Homeshalibug, Indrewal and Amira Kadal, and said this is a deliberate attempt to wipe out the historical importance of the places.

Habba Kadal was named after a famous Kashmiri poetess Habba Khatun, Amira Kadal got its name after a famous town planner and, similarly, Sangrama owes its name to King Sangrama.

The NC had boycotted the panel in February. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi met J&K leaders at the all-party meeting in Delhi, however, the NC decided to take part in the delimitation commission meetings but was quick to reject the draft proposal once it was made public.

Other Valley-based parties like People’s Democratic Party, People’s Conference and Apni Party, too, said the proposal was unacceptable. The BJP, however, welcomed the draft saying its implementation will address decades of Kashmir hegemony on Jammu.

