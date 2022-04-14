Political Row in Tamil Nadu After PM Modi's Portrait Removed from Panchayat Office, BJP to Protest

A political row has erupted in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district after Veppathur Town Panchayat chairman Anjammal removed a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was hung by a BJP ward member, from the local body office.

BJP’s Chandrasekharan had reportedly hung a picture of PM Modi inside the office without informing anyone.

As per reports, Anjammal was asked by her husband to remove the portrait, following which she took it off and handed it over to the executive officer. A video of this was reportedly shot by the BJP members and has now gone viral on social media.

Anjammal was recently elected chairman for Veppathur town panchayat in Thanjavur district.

Advertisement

BJP workers in Kumbakonam lodged a complaint with Thiruvidaimaruthur police seeking action against the official. They are also likely to hold a protest outside the town panchayat office on Monday.

Several media reports also said the portrait was removed from the government office as the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is unhappy over the BJP gaining ground in Tamil Nadu.

In January 2022, BJP trade union district secretary M Bhaskaran was arrested after he forcibly hung a portrait of PM Modi on one of the walls of a Coimbatore panchayat office.

Bhaskaran had then claimed that when repeated appeals to the panchayat office to put up the portrait fell on deaf ears, the BJP members installed the photograph themselves.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.