Political Row Over School Teacher Murder Case Intensify as BJP, Cong Stir Across Odisha

A delegation of Congress on Thursday met family members of deceased woman teacher Mamita Meher in Kantabanji Jharani village in Balangir district. A team comprising of AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala and state in-charge A Chellakumar, Odisha PCC President Niranjan Pattnaik, senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra met family members of the slain 24-year-old teacher and raised questions on investigation and targeted the state government demanding justice to deceased family and the removal of the minister of state for home Capt. Dibya Shankar Mishra.

Briefing the media, Surejwala said that “to ensure an impartial probe, we demand an SIT probe into the murder case. Congress demanded minister Mishra to be dismissed from the Cabinet, Rs 1 crore compensation to the kin of the deceased and a job for the deceased victim’s brother.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, BJP workers and supporters staged demonstrations in different parts of the state, including protests in front of the DCP office in Bhubaneswar. BJP Yuva Morcha demonstrated in front of the SP office in Chhatrapur, Ganjam district, and Paralakhemundi of Gajapti district. BJP leader also submitted a memorandum to the SP demanding the removal of Capt. Dibya Shankar Mishra.

Bhubaneswar District BJP President Babu Singh said, “We demand the removal of MoS. home Dibya Shankar Mishra from Ministry. We will continue the protests till the deceased family get justice."

Responding to the allegations, senior BJD leader Kishore Mohanty said, “the opposition are doing dirty politics and playing games. They are only doing this to establish their existence." Opposition parties have raised questions over why the state government is silent on this issue.

As the political blame game over the murder case continues, Mamita’s father recently broke his silence and appealed to parties to not play politics over his daughter’s death. “As we are being satisfied with the police investigation, I appeal not to play politics over my daughter’s death. We need justice."

ALSO READ | Mamita Murder Case: Amid BJD-BJP Faceoff, Father of Slain Teacher Says Don’t Play Politics Over Death

The lady teacher hailing from Jharni village under Turekela Police limits of Balangir district went missing on October 8. Family members filed a missing case in the local police station alleging the involvement of president of a school managing committee, Govind Sahu. Her half-burnt and partly decomposed body was exhumed from 10 feet under the private school playground 11 days after she was reported missing.

Sahu was arrested from Mudhipadar village under Bangomunda block of Bolangir district on October 19 and confessed his crimes during five-day remand. Sahu was later detained but escaped police custody from Titlagarh police barrack. The police declared Sahu ‘Most Wanted’ and announced a reward of Rs 1 Lakh for sharing information about him. After the prison break incident, three constables, Rakesh Biswal, Daya Jani, and Rabindra Jhileni, guarding Sahu at the barrack, were suspended from service Titlagarh SP for neglecting duty. Police have also arrested Radheshyam Chandi, driver and close aide of Sahu.

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing under the supervision of Northern Range DIG Dipak Kumar. While political parties are alleging flesh trade in the private school, the DIG has denied the claims.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.