Poll of Polls: BJP Will Win 22-Plus Seats, Winnability Biggest Factor in Ticket Distribution, Says Goa CM

Welcoming the results of News18 Poll of Polls, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the BJP will win more than 22 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The News18 Poll of Polls has predicted a win for the ruling party in India’s smallest state by area. As per pollsters, the BJP could win 18-22 seats in the 40-seat Assembly. The halfway mark in Goa is 21 seats. The Congress is predicted to win five to nine seats, while the AAP may win five to nine. Independents could emerge the kingmakers again with four to eight seats.

The Goa assembly elections will be conducted on February 14 in a single phase with the counting of votes on March 10.

“I welcome the opinion polls. The reality on ground is also the same. We will win more than 22 seats in 2022 and will win in Goa," Sawant told News18.

The major issue in Goa is the BJP denying tickets to heavyweights. It also needs to put more of its imprint in South Goa, which is always a tough contest for the party. The election seems to be headed to become a contest between independents. The most prominent face among them is Utpal Parrikar, who quit the BJP to contest as an Independent from Panaji.

On the controversy over the late Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar being denied a ticket from Panaji and eventually quitting the BJP, Sawant said tickets are decided keeping winnability in mind. “The party has taken this decision after speaking with all senior leaders and keeping in mind the winnability."

The ruling party has fielded incumbent MLA Atanasio Monserrate from the Panaji seat which Manohar Parrikar had represented for a long time.

