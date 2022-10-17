Poll Sops: Gujarat Govt Promises Two Free LPG Cylinders a Year Per Household

Ahead of assembly elections in Gujarat slated to be held soon, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government on Monday announced that 2 free LPG cylinders will be provided to each household per year. Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani made the announcement, while also saying that the citizens and housewives would get Rs 1,000 crore relief fund.

Stating that Gujarat had about 38 lakh housewives, Vaghani said the free LPG decision was taken with them in mind. He added that a sum up to Rs 1,700 will reach each Gujarat household under the scheme, and a total of Rs 650 crore has been allotted for its implementation.

Earlier on Monday, Vaghani also announced a 10 per cent value added tax (VAT) reduction on compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG).

Advertisement

“If we consider a 10 per cent reduction in CNG, there would be a benefit of Rs 6-7 per kg. Similarly, on PNG, there is going to be a benefit of Rs 5-5.50 per kilo," an ANI report quoted the minister as saying. He termed this announcement of the state government as massive and also considered it as a Diwali gift by the state government.

The VAT reduction on CNG and PNG is expected to benefit the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujwala Yojana, he added.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here