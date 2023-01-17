Poll Vault: 5 Meghalaya MLAs from Different Parties to Join Us on Wednesday, Says UDP Chief Metbah Lyngdoh

As many as five legislators from various outfits in Meghalaya will join the United Democratic Party (UDP) on Wednesday, said its president Metbah Lyngdoh.

Interacting with reporters, Lyngdoh, who is also the speaker of the Meghalaya legislative assembly, said the party will declare its third list of candidates on Wednesday. Elections are due to be held in the state by March and polling dates are expected to be announced soon.

“Day after tomorrow (Wednesday) they will be joining the party. Then we will have the induction programme and at the same time we will announce the names of these five legislators as our candidates," Lyngdoh said.

The five legislators who will resign as the last batch include cabinet minister and MLA from Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, Trinamool Congress MLA Shitlang Pale, suspended Congress legislators Mayralborn Syiem and PT Sawkmie, and independent MLA Lambor Malngiang.

With this, both the Congress and HSPDP are officially left with no MLAs in the state.

With unbridled political defections and resignation of legislators, so far, 13 MLAs have quit as members of the 11th Meghalaya assembly. With the resignation of five more on Wednesday, this number will go up to 18 ahead of the elections, reducing the strength of the House of 60 to 42.

In the first list, the UDP announced the names of 32 candidates, and in the second list, the party featured two more candidates from Garo Hills.

The UDP president said the party has identified candidates for another 15 seats.

He also informed the media that the outfit is working on its manifesto, which will be out soon.

