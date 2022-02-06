'Post Not a Kirana Shop': Channi Clears Air on Buzz of Rotational CM as Cong Gears Up to Pick Punjab Face

The Congress party is all set to reveal its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls 2022 on Sunday. In an exclusive interview to News 18 India, incumbent chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has denied all rumours concerning CM seat-arrangement that it would go on a rotation- two-and-a-half-years each for Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu. He said it wasn’t someone’s ‘shop’ that could be split apart.

“Sidhu is absolutely correct when he said that Punjab needs a strong CM face. We will support the party with whatever choice they make," Channi said. However, it is likely that the CM candidate will be chosen out of the two top picks, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Charanjit Singh Channi. By all accounts and feedback, CM Channi seems to be ahead of PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

while there are talks of rotational CM, reportedly, there are problems with this move. In Chhattisgarh, though no official announcement of rotation was made by the Gandhis, it was promised in private. But as is clear, it’s a word the Gandhis have found difficult to keep and the result is a constant tug of war between T S Singh Deo and CM Bhupesh Baghel. However, a senior leader involved in the process told News18, “If we adopt this formula in Punjab, Rahul Gandhi will make it clear. There will be no ambiguity."

Talking about the fact that Channi is contesting from two seats and directly taking on AAP CM face Bhagwan Maan, he told News 18 that contesting elections from two seats is part of Congress’ game plan for the polls. “We are winning both the seats," he added.

Navjot Singh Sidhu took to Twitter to show his support, he said, “Nothing great was ever achieved without an act of decision …. Warm welcome to our leading light Rahul Ji, who comes to give clarity to Punjab …. All will abide by his decision."

Responding to his nephew Bhupendra Singh Honey’s arrest, Channi said, “he is not my sister’s son or my brother’s, why is my name being attached to him." Post his arrest, Channi also said that he has no objections with the law doing its work and attacked AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on the issue. “Kejriwal first blames and then apologizes," he said.

The arrest comes just days ahead of polling for the 117-member Punjab legislative assembly. Voting will be held on February 20, while the results will be out on March 10.

