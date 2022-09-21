Postal Ballot for Bharat Jodo Yatris Likely, One Man Can Hold 2 Posts: Top Leader Shares Cong Prez Poll Plan

Amid growing buzz of Ashok Gehlot contesting for Congress’ presidential elections, the party’s election authority chief Madhusudan Mistry on Wednesday said the party constitution has no provision that a chief minister cannot be made party president. Mistry also said that a separate polling booth will not be made for Bharat Jodo Yatris including party leader Rahul Gandhi as they are travelling in the ongoing yatra.

Mistry, however, added that if Rahul informs the party before time, then his vote can be taken through postal ballot for the Presidential election.

The election authority chief’s statement comes on a day when Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he will file his nomination if his party people wish so and fulfil any responsibility given to him.

Mistry further said that he has answered all of Shashi Tharoor’s queries regarding Congress Presidential election. “We explained to him about electoral rule, number of agents and their roles, discussed how to fill out the form for Election," he said.

Ashok Gehlot will also be meeting party president Sonia Gandhi today and then fly out in the evening to meet Rahul Gandhi. Congress leader Sachin Pilot had joined Rahul Gandhi on the yatra in Kerala, but by the time Gehlot reaches, he will have left.

Gehlot said he will take decisions with which the Congress is strengthened. “The party and high command have given me everything. I have been on posts for 40-50 years. For me no post is important, I will fulfil any responsibility given to me," he said.

He also asserted that not only the Gandhi family, but scores of Congress members have faith in him. “I am very fortunate that I have got love and affection of Congress men and women across the country and they have faith in me," Gehlot said.

