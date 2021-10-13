After Pragya Thakur's 'End of Govansh' Outburst, Bull Sterilisation Order Withdrawn in Madhya Pradesh

A government order aimed at sterilisation of stray bulls as part of bovine breed improvement programme in Madhya Pradesh was withdrawn on Wednesday, just hours after Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur said she feared that it was an attempt to “terminate govansh" (cows).

Earlier, Pragya Thakur had said she had spoken to Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to immediately stop the programme, and also related her views on the matter to animal husbandry minister Prem Singh Patel. The two had assured her that they will look into the issue.

The department of animal husbandry and dairies issued a short order stating that the earlier order of a sterilisation drive for bulls, scheduled from October 4 to 23, stands withdrawn with immediate effect till further notice. After the BJP MP objected to the term nikrisht used for bulls meaning “inferior", the word was not used in the fresh order.

The MP had said: “We address cows as Nandini and mother, while there is a conspiracy to terminate govansh (cows) in Madhya Pradesh. I was deeply saddened after seeing the order, which aims at destroying govansh completely. We call cows mother and Nandini, and the order aims at terminating desi cows by sterilising bulls."

Thakur had also spoken to the Bhopal collector, who told her that they were sterilising nikrasht (inferior variety) bulls. She had then said, “What is nikrasht? If they are not able to reproduce, what is the need for the sterilisation?"

Pragya Thakur claimed that she was apprehensive that those in responsible positions might be unaware of this, but there was “some conspiracy" internally to “terminate bovines".

Thakur had also claimed that Chouhan, who formed the government to safeguard cows and even had a ministry for the same, might be unaware of such an order as this could not be possible in his government.

The animal husbandry department had planned to sterilise inferior bulls. A fortnightly survey identified 12 lakh such bulls, and the department was all set to spend Rs 12 crore on their sterilisation.

The MP had recently warned the Bhopal administration of dire consequences after police booked and arrested several persons in connection to violation of Covid-19 safety norms at Durga Puja pandals.

After other leaders also raised objections, the Bhopal collector issued a clarification and home minister Dr Narottam Mishra, too, claimed that these cases will be revoked.

