Pragya Thakur Warns Filmmakers Against Hurting Hindu Sentiments After ‘Ashram’ Incident

Calling depiction of Hindu religion in films in poor light as a conspiracy, BJP Bhopal Member of Parliament Pragya Singh Thakur warned filmmakers against such attempts in MP and elsewhere.
Thakur was speaking to the media after a group of saints met her at her residence and handed a memorandum on the title of the web series ‘Ashram’. She alleged that post-independence, filmmakers have remained busy producing content that shows a particular religion in poor light and also accepted that the country lacked a leadership that could show them the right way.
Thakur went on to claim that such attempts are a conspiracy to hurt Hindutva sentiments and should be stopped at any cost. “I hereby issue a warning to you (filmmakers) that this tendency should be stopped not only in MP but across the country," said the Bhopal MP.
“The truth is that they are forcing us to see films and act against them," said Thakur claiming, “Desh me rahna hai to Sanatan dharm ke sath khilwad nahin chalega." If any faith of religion is restrained so others should also stay in their limits, Thakurs issues warning to filmmakers. Sadhu-sants don’t watch movies but we are now forced to form a wing in Bharat Bhakti akhara which will see the scripts and will not allow films if it’s objectionable.
She affirmed that she will register her protest if anyone tries defaming the Sanatan Hindu dharma and its traditions. If required, I will take legal action, she added. Bhakti akhara will have a separate wing that will look into these films and web series and will work for the deletion of objectionable scenes or videos if any. I will speak to the Chief Minister to know on what basis the shooting permission was assigned, claimed Thakur.
Mahant Anilanand the spokesperson of Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti said that the title of the said web series is defaming the Hindu community and the shoot won’t be allowed to continue unless the title is altered. To add, Bajrang Dal workers had attacked the shooting location of Ashram -3 in Old Jail Bhopal on Sunday evening objection to the title of the web series.
Early on the Home minister Narottam Mishra had objected to the web series title. “Why this name… also try out names of others’ (religion), then you will understand the issue. Don’t indulge in things that offer you trouble. The minister also criticized those who attacked the shooting location.
BJP Spokesperson Neha Bagga also slammed the web series makers saying women exploitation also happened at ‘churches’ and ‘Madrsas’, so why the name ‘Ashram’. Hindus are tolerant which is why they are being targeted by web series and other means, alleged Bagga seeking the renaming of the web series.
Slamming the Bajrang Dal activists for attacking the film unit in Bhopal, Narendra Saluja the Congress spokesperson sought to know whether the Shivraj government was with the hooliganism or with filmmakers. To add, the state government has revealed plans to make filmmakers and TV producers get their script approved before shooting in MP so that the objectionable content, if any, could be deleted.
To add, the cast and crew of the Ashram -3 had remained undeterred after the Sunday evening attack and it has shifted location in the night and continued the shoot, claimed sources. When the police had reached the first shooting location for legal formalities, none was found there and the cast and crew had shifted from there. The production unit also did not lodge any complaint with the police over the Sunday incident.
