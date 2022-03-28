Overcoming anti-incumbency and displaying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come out of the shadow of its tall leader late Manohar Parrikar, three time MLA Pramod Sawant took oath as Goa chief minister for the second term on Monday in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.

An Ayurveda medical practitioner, Pramod Sawant is a three-time MLA from Sankhalim in North Goa and considers late Manohar Parrikar, the former CM of Goa who was a people’s favourite, as his mentor.

About Pramod Sawant

Advertisement

Sawant, a mild-mannered politician, who took over as chief minister for the first time in March 2019, led the BJP to victory in the recently concluded elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly in which the party bagged 20 seats, defying pre-poll predictions of a hung assembly.

He was sworn in as the chief minister for the first time in March 2019 after the death of Parrikar. Sawant is considered close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and was pictured participating in an RSS event during his first term as the chief minister.

ALSO READ: A Parrikar Supporter and RSS Loyalist, Pramod Sawant Set For 2nd Tenure as Goa CM

Sawant’s electoral career began in 2008 when he was fielded from the Sankhalim (then Pale) Assembly segment by the BJP, but lost to Congress candidate Pratap Gauns.

Sawant, however, managed to win the seat in 2012 when the BJP contested the elections and won 21 seats under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar. That was the only time when the BJP won a majority on its own in the Assembly.

Advertisement

Sawant got re-elected in 2017 from Sankhalim and went on to become the Assembly Speaker before being chosen by the BJP, at the age of 46, to succeed Parrikar as the CM after his death due to cancer.

Sawant was at the helm when the coastal state faced the Covid-19 pandemic along with other parts of the country.

BJP’s performance in Goa polls

Advertisement

While BJP managed to get one-seat-short close to the majority mark, the support from two MLAs of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), the coastal state’s oldest regional outfit, and three Independent legislators gave the Saffron party a comfortable position to stake claim to form the government.

ALSO READ: ‘Parrikar’s Guidance Brought Us Where We’re Today’: Goa CM Pramod Sawant Talks to News18

Advertisement

The BJP, in power in Goa since 2012, is now enjoying its third straight term in office. The Saffron party under Sawant has managed to defeat not just other parties but also anti-incumbency and resignations by some key figures, including Parrikar’s son, over ticket allocation, and put up its second best performance ever in the recently concluded state polls by winning 20 seats.

In the Assembly polls held last month, Sawant was won by a margin of 666 votes against his nearest rival Dharmesh Saglani of the Congress. His wife Sulakshana Sawant is also an active BJP worker and associated with the party’s women’s wing in Goa.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.