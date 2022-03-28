Pramod Sawant Takes Oath as Goa CM for Second Term in Presence of PM Modi 

Three time MLA Pramod Sawant, who led the BJP to win 20 seats in the recently concluded elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly, was sworn in as the state’s chief minister for the second time on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai administered the oath to Sawant (48) and eight other BJP MLAs as cabinet ministers in a ceremony held at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Taleigão near the state capital Panaji in the presence of a large number of people.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.