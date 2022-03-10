Pratapgarh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Pratapgarh seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Harikesh Kumar (IND), Paritosh Kumar (IND), Ashok Kumar (IND), Ashutosh Tripathi (BSP), Neeraj Tripathi (INC), Rajendra Kumar (BJP), Israr Ahmad (AIMIM), Krishna Patel (ADK), Dinesh Kumar Upadhyay (AAP), Mohammad Irshad (ADBPA), Ram Ajor (BJMP), Ram Bahadur Sharma (MAP), Bajrangi Lal (KPL).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 54.83%, which is -1.18% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sangam Lal Gupta of ADAL in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Pratapgarh results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.248 Pratapgarh (प्रतापगढ़) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Pratapgarh is part of Pratapgarh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.65% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.09%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,31,060 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,79,727 were male and 1,51,326 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pratapgarh in 2019 was: 842 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,75,021 eligible electors, of which 1,78,903 were male,1,51,928 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,07,047 eligible electors, of which 1,66,157 were male, 1,40,881 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pratapgarh in 2017 was 75. In 2012, there were 301 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sangam Lal Gupta of ADAL won in this seat defeating Nagendra Singh &Quot; Munna Yadav&Quot; of SP by a margin of 34,554 which was 18.66% of the total votes cast for the seat. ADAL had a vote share of 43.65% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Nagendra Singh “Munna Yadav" of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sanjay of BSP by a margin of 7,510 votes which was 4.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 25.95% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 248 Pratapgarh Assembly segment of the 39. Pratapgarh Lok Sabha constituency. Vinod Kumar Sonkar of BJP won the Pratapgarh Parliament seat defeating Indrajeet Saroj of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Pratapgarh Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 32 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 54.83%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 56.01%, while it was 55.27% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Pratapgarh went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.248 Pratapgarh Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 356. In 2012, there were 318 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.248 Pratapgarh comprises of the following areas of Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Nagar, 5 Garwara, Bela Pratapgarh MB, Katra Medniganj Nagar Panchayat, Pratapgarh City Nagar Panchayat, Antu Nagar Panchayat of 3 Sadar Tehsil and KC 1 Kohandour of 5 Patti Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Pratapgarh constituency, which are: Bishwavnathganj, Amethi, Lambhua, Patti, Raniganj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Pratapgarh is approximately 406 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Pratapgarh is: 25°59’00.6"N 81°59’11.4"E.

