Pratappur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 55.69%, which is 0.26% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Mohd Mujtaba Siddqui of BSP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Pratappur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.257 Pratappur (प्रतापपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. Pratappur is part of Bhadohi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.01% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.32%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 4,49,915 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,46,523 were male and 2,03,353 female and 39 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pratappur in 2019 was: 825 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,27,564 eligible electors, of which were male, female and electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,18,863 eligible electors, of which 1,74,868 were male, 1,43,966 female and 29 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pratappur in 2017 was . In 2012, there were 90 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Mohd Mujtaba Siddqui of BSP won in this seat defeating Karan Singh of ADAL by a margin of 2,654 which was 1.28% of the total votes cast for the seat. BSP had a vote share of 32.17% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vijma Yadav of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Mohd Mujtaba Siddiqi of BSP by a margin of 12,808 votes which was 7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 34.18% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 257 Pratappur Assembly segment of the 78. Bhadohi Lok Sabha constituency. Ramesh Chand of BJP won the Bhadohi Parliament seat defeating Rangnath Mishra of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bhadohi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 25 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Pratappur are: Ghanshyam Pandey (BSP), Vijama Yadav (SP), Sanjay Tiwari (INC), Arvind Kumar Vishwakarma (SYP), Mohd Ahmad Ansari (PEP), Afatab Alam (ASPKR), Kamal (VIP), Gita Devi (BKPA), Ghanshyam (SHS), Durvijay Singh (PMSP), Narend Kumar (PPOID), Manju Maurya (JAP), Rakesh Dhar Tripathi (ADS), Vinod Kumar (JASP), Sujeet Kumar (BVP), Sanju Devi (PSAP), Harishchandra (AAP), Kripa Shankar Yadav (IND), Ziaoul Haque (IND), Dharmendra Kumar (IND), Fazlur Rahman (IND), Ramesh Chandra (IND), Ram Kailash (IND), Vikash Yadav (IND), Hira Mani (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 55.69%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 55.43%, while it was 57.43% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Pratappur went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.257 Pratappur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was . In 2012, there were 319 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.257 Pratappur comprises of the following areas of Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Motiha, 5 Pratappur, 6 Janghai, Panchayats 65 Mulnapur, 66 Bhopatpur, 67 Khizirpur, 68 Mohammadabad, 69 Gapalipur, 76 Ranipur, 77 Masari, 78 Makhadoompur of 4 Masadhi KC of 6 Handia Tehsil and KC 3 Malhal of 2 Phulpur Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Pratappur constituency, which are: Phulpur, Soraon, Raniganj, Handia, Mungra Badshahpur, Bhadohi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Pratappur is approximately 500 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Pratappur is: 25°30’34.9"N 82°11’23.6"E.

