Prateek Bhushan Singh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Detailed Results

Live election result status of key candidate Prateek Bhushan Singh of BJP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Prateek Bhushan Singh has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Updated: March 10, 2022, 06:52 IST

Prateek Bhushan Singh is the son of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and is the incumbent BJP MLA from Gonda. The young lawmaker has pitched his campaign around the development work in his constituency.

GondaElection Results

  • 2022 Results
Party
Candidate Name
BSP
Mohd. Zaki
BJP
Prateek Bhushan Singh
INC
Rama Kashyap
SP
Suraj Singh
AAP
Ajay Kumar Prabhakar
LJPRV
Kalpram
RPS
Jamal Ahmad
NTP
Santosh Kumar
IND
Kanhaiya Lal
IND
Razia Bano
IND
Ram Bhawan
IND
Sundari Pandey
IND
Suraj Singh
IND
Surya Mani
IND
Sanjay Kumar
  • Graduate and above
  • Criminal cases
  • Assets more than Rs 1 cr
  • Deposit Forfeited

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Prateek Bhushan Singh is 33 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional. He has declared total assests of Rs 10.6 crore and total liabilies of Rs 3.4 crore.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Prateek Bhushan Singh contesting on a BJP ticket from Gonda constituency.

