Prateek Bhushan Singh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Prateek Bhushan Singh of BJP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections.

Prateek Bhushan Singh is the son of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and is the incumbent BJP MLA from Gonda. The young lawmaker has pitched his campaign around the development work in his constituency.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Prateek Bhushan Singh is 33 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional. He has declared total assests of Rs 10.6 crore and total liabilies of Rs 3.4 crore.

