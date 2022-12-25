‘Prayog’, Not ‘Sanyog’: BJP Tears into Congress Over Remarks against Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at Congress over party leader Gaurav Pandhi’s remarks against Atal Bihari Vajpayee and sought apology from the grand-old-party. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said it has become the habit of Congress to insult personalities like Veer Savarkar, BR Ambedkar, Vajpayee.

“Today India is remembering contribution Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Congress showed its real face today and believes in insulting personalities like Savarkar, Ambedkar, Atal Bihari. Today Gaurav Pandhi, who is considered close to Rahul Gandhi, used insulting words for Vajpayee. This is not a ‘sanyog’ (coincidence) but a ‘prayog’ (experiment). This shows mentality of Congress. This has become their habit. Congress should apologise," said Poonawalla.

Earlier in the day, Pandhi said Vajpayee boycotted the Quit India Movement and worked as a “British Informer" reporting against those who participated in the movement.

“In 1942, like all other members of the RSS, Atal Bihari Vajpayee boycotted the Quit India Movement & worked as a British Informer reporting against those who participated in the andolan. Be it Nellie massacre or demolition of Babri, Vajpayee played an imp role in inciting mobs. There is a reason why BJP leaders today always liken Modi with Gandhi, Patel or other Congress leaders and not Savarkar, Vajpayee or Golwalkar. They know the truth!" the Congress leader wrote on Twitter.

Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP leader Jitin Prasada said Vajpayee earned the respect of leaders across political lines and asked if Pandhi’s remarks were sanctioned by Congress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary, and said his contribution to India is indelible.

Vajpayee led the BJP to power at the Centre in the 90s and remained India’s prime minister for six years.

Modi tweeted, “Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people." He also visited ‘Sadaiv Atal’, the memorial to the former prime minister, to pay his respects to the late BJP leader.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and several other dignitaries also visited the memorial to pay tributes.

