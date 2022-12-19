'Prayog Sponsored by First Family': Congress Leader's 'Latke-Jhatke' Dig at Smriti Irani Makes BJP See Red

Congress leader Ajay Rai’s sexist comment on Union minister Smriti Irani has landed him in yet another controversy, with the BJP calling it a “prayog sponsored by first family to take political revenge".

Rai, who is also the chief of the party’s UP unit, had raised eyebrows when he attempted to sideline Irani’s contributions in Amethi — the erstwhile Congress turf — and said she merely comes to the constituency for “latke-jhatke" and then vanishes.

Speaking on the chances of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in 2024, Rai, who was in Sobhadra, said: “The Amethi seat belongs to Gandhi parivaar from where Rahul Gandhi has been elected several times; so have the late Rajiv Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi. Gandhis have served the people and developed industrial areas for the residents. But now all the factories are on the verge of getting shut down. Smriti Irani only visits the constituency and ‘latke-jhatke dekar chali jaati hai’. Without any doubt, Amethi is the seat of the Gandhi family. This is the demand of Congress workers and people that Rahul Gandhi should fight elections from Amethi in the 2024 elections and get back the seat. We will ask him."

Advertisement

The leader’s remark did not go down well with the BJP, with spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala calling it out on Twitter. “Rahul Gandhi loyalist Ajay Rai makes shocking “latke jhatke" comment on Smriti Irani ji. This is not a Sanyog - it is a prayog sponsored by first family to take political revenge bcoz Smriti ji defeated the dynast - Congress even insulted 1st Woman Adivasi President."

Irani had dethroned Rahul Gandhi from his bastion Amethi in the 2019 elections. Previously, Gandhi had won parliamentary seat three times in a row. He is currently representing Kerala’s Wayanad constituency in Lok Sabha.

BJP spokesperson Anila Singh also slammed the Congress leader’s sexist remark, saying it reflected the party’s mentality. “We have seen in the past that they do not have any respect for women and this is the reason prominent female faces have left the party," she said.

Read all the Latest Politics News here