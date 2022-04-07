President Kovind to Inaugurate National Judicial Conference in Gujarat on April 9

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the National Judicial Conference, a two-day event organised by the Gujarat High Court, at Tent City near the 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat's Narmada district on April 9, officials said on Thursday.

President Kovind will inaugurate the conference of India's top judicial officers in the presence of Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Justice of India Justice N V Ramana, Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court Justice Aravind Kumar and other judges of the Gujarat HC, said Registrar General of Gujarat High Court R K Desai in a statement.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju along with Supreme Court judges Justice L Nageswara Rao, Justice S Abdul Nazeer, Justice M R Shah, Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Bela M Trivedi will also attend the conference, to be held on April 9 and 10. Chief Justices as well as senior-most judges along with the registrars of various high courts would attend the conference, Desai said.

"There would be three sessions on the subject of Mediation on the first day whereas on April 10, there would be two sessions on the subject of Information Technology. Justice D Y Chandrachud of the Supreme Court would address the gathering through video conferencing on the subject of 'Future of Justice-Technology and Judiciary', he added. The sessions on mediation would cover the aspects relating to court annexed mediation as well as commercial mediation, and its benefits to the stakeholders. The process and benefits of pre litigation mediation and the online mode of mediation would also be deliberated, the statement said.

