Presidential Polls: KTR Compares Draupadi to 'Bhishma', Backs Yashwant Sinha, Slams 'Dictatorial' BJP

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao announced on Monday his party’s support for Yashwant Sinha’s candidature in the upcoming Presidential elections in which the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s pick Draupadi Murmu appears to be the overwhelming favourite.

KTR along with TRS MPs Nama Nageswara Rao and Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was present while Sinha filed his nomination.

Speaking to the media in Delhi afterwards, KTR said, “There are many reasons to support Yashwant Sinha. The BJP-led union government is ruling with dictatorial policies. The BJP came to power in eight states adopting undemocratic ways even though it did not have the majority. Every party that believes in democracy must oppose it. We rejected the BJP presidential candidate and supported the opposition-backed candidate. We do not have any personal agenda in it and we are inviting Yashwant Sinha to Hyderabad. If possible we will ask other opposition parties to support him."

The Presidential election will be held on July 18 to elect a successor to incumbent Ram Nath Kovind and the result will be out on July 21. Kovind’s term ends on July 24.

Speaking about Murmu’s candidature, KTR said, “Bhishma was defeated since he was on Kauravas’ side in Mahabharat. Tokenism for tribal people in the form of Draupadi Murmu is not correct. She was a minister when 13 tribal people were killed in a steel plant agitation in Kalinganagar of Odisha in 2006. She has not condemned it."

He alleged that the Centre did not clear a unanimous resolution by the state assembly sent to the union government four years ago, requesting to enhance the reservations for tribals in Telangana as per the increased population, and this was a clear indicator of the BJP’s politics in the name of tribes.

“Our MPs protested in Parliament for reservations. The tribal university promised in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, has been a non-starter. Seven mandals of Khammam district where the tribal population is more were merged in Andhra Pradesh and they were forced to relocate, which is unjust," Rao said.

