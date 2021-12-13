Previous Govts Sat on Infra Projects for Years, Pushed Up Costs: Anurag Thakur's Rebuttal to Akhilesh Yadav

The incompetence of previous regimes led to decades-long delays and cost escalation in key infrastructure projects, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said in an apparent dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav while speaking exclusively to News18.com.

“When anyone says that they started those projects… they did so 40 years ago and could not complete those projects. We delivered them in less than five years. They started with Rs 100 crore and the project went up to Rs 10,000 crore; hundred times more the cost. Are they going to take responsibility for that? No, they never will," the Information & Broadcasting and sports minister said.

Thakur was responding to allegations by Akhilesh Yadav that the recent infrastructure projects inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 were started by the Samajwadi Party.

Anurag Thakur, who is also BJP’s co-incharge for upcoming UP polls, said the previous governments just laid the foundation stones and never made any other provisions.

“Take the example of ‘One Rank, One Pension’. They announced it, but didn’t deliver. They made a provision of Rs 500 crore. It was PM Modi who doubled that amount and made it a reality," he said.

Asked about the main poll planks for the BJP in the 2022 election season, Thakur said, “We will go to people to seek another term. We will go to people for a mafia-free and corruption-free state, and seek the mandate."

The Union Minister further said that before 2017, girls couldn’t roam freely at night in Uttar Pradesh, whereas today they have the freedom to do so.

Speaking about the new Kashi Vishwanath Corridor to be inaugurated by PM Modi on Monday, Thakur said, “All are going to be part of history, but the man who deserves the credit is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who dreamt about this project and continuously sought reports. Within five years, he fulfilled the wishes of millions of people."

He added that the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to be completed before 2024.

